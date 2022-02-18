Thomas Krol won gold in the men's 1000m to add to the silver he won over 1500m.

The Dutchman missed out on the 20-year-old Olympic record, but produced a brilliant final lap to take an unassailable lead with a time of 1:07.92.

Canadian Laurent Dubreuil was seven tenths up on Krol before the final lap but although he could not keep up his early blistering pace, he looked delighted with an unexpected silver.

Norwegian Haavard Holmefjord Lorentzen, who took silver in 2018, could only manage bronze, finishing one tenth behind Debreuil.

Team GB's Cornelius Kersten clocked 1.08.79 to register his best ever result, coming in an impressive ninth and beating world record holder Pavel Kulizhnikov in 11th.

Kersten took a provisional second place after his run, and while the favourites overtook him the 27-year-old Brit has a top-ten Olympic finish in the bag.

Zhongyan Ning narrowly missed out on becoming the first Chinese athlete to win a medal in the men's kilo, finishing fifth, while American 17-year-old Jordan Stolz, showed promised for future Games as he clocked an impressive time to finish 14th.

Dutchman Kai Verbij, one of the favourites for a medal, appeared to suffer from cramp before the final lap. He finished his race but turned out last in the standings.

