Irene Schouten of the Netherlands won gold in the women’s speed skating 3000m after setting a new Olympic record time of 3:56.93.

Francesca Lollobrigida of Italy took home silver, bumping Canada's Isabelle Weidemann down to bronze.

Ad

Schouten lived up to her pre-race billing after winning every World Cup event she contested this season, and her decision not take part in the Calgary event reaped dividends as she stormed to victory here.

Beijing 2022 Japan's speed-skating coach De Wit tests positive for Covid-19 03/02/2022 AT 10:04

It was a breathless race which took plenty of twists and turns, with Japan’s Miho Takagi leading the field with a time of 4:01.77, followed by Carlijn Achtereekte who was 0.44 down at the halfway stage of the race.

But the drama was only just beginning, as Marina Sablikova finished with a time of 4:00.34 with only two more pairs left.

That time was then obliterated by Weidemann, who produced an outstanding skate to propel herself into first place with a superb time of 3:58.64. She knew it was enough to guarantee a medal, but the colour of that had yet to be confirmed.

However, this thrilling race reached its final crescendo, with Schouten providing what will go down as one of the stand-out feats from Beijing.

She took home gold with that incredible time of 3:56.93 – the new Olympic record had been secured and continued the Netherlands’ outstanding track record in the sport.

In a fitting twist, the previous Olympic record was set 20 years ago in Salt Lake City by Claudia Pechstein of Germany -- who also competed in this race and thereby became the oldest woman to compete at a Winter Olympics at the age of 49.

What is even more impressive for Pechstein, is that she became only the second athlete, and first woman to compete in eight Winter Games.

The next speed skating event takes place on Sunday, with the men’s 5000m at 8.30 UK time.

---

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 Farrell Treacy hoping to avoid brotherly deja vu at Beijing 2022 YESTERDAY AT 16:30