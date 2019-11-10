Boutin stays perfect after Montreal dominance

The Canadian topped the podium twice last week in the season opener in Utah and continued in the same vein, victorious in the 1000m after 500m and 1500m successes last time out.

The success also means she has won 11 out of the 11 races in which she has competed this season, from qualifying heats all the way through to the finals.

"That's three-for-three for me, and one gold medal in each distance makes me feel good," said 24-year-old Boutin, who also set a new 500-metre world record last week.

"I feel really good. It's a nice start to the season internationally. I'm happy with how I'm racing.

"But I don't want to rest on those laurels."

Boutin finished first in 1:30.827 after taking a lead with three laps to go and easily broke away from the other skaters.

Korea's Seo Whi Min took silver in 1:31.268 while Fan Kexin of China earned bronze in 1:31.343.

Victory in the men’s race over the equivalent distance went the way of Hwang Dae Heon, stopping the clock in 1:26.533.

That proved narrowly ahead of Canada’s Stephen Dubois while Han Tianyu of China took home the bronze medal.

Sportsbeat 2019