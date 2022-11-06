Four-time Olympic medallist Kim Boutin came out on top in the Women's 500m finals at the ISU World Cup event in Salt Lake City.

The 27-year-old Canadian star finished in a time of 43.095 to fend off competition from the 2018 World Championship silver medallist Natalia Maliszewska.

Ad

Poland's Maliszewska finished in 43.145, 0.025 seconds ahead of the USA's Kristen Santos-Griswold who came third with a time of 43.170.

Speed Skating Irene Schouten stars at ISU Speed Skating World Cup Finals 15/03/2022 AT 15:34

Gilli Kim wrapped up a good day for South Korea's skaters, finishing first in the Women's 1500m.

She recorded a time of 2:26.530 while her compatriot, three-time Olympic gold medallist Choi Min-jeong, finished in third in 2:26.899.

German Anna Seidel finished second in 2:26.743 to complete the podium.

In the Men's 500m, the USA's Brandon Kim finished in 40.647 to take the gold medal.

All three stars on the podium competed in Final B, with South Korea's Yong Jin Lim finishing second in 40.741.

Denis Nikisha came third with a time of 40.766.

Dutch prodigy Jens van 't Wout stormed to victory in the Men's 1500m with a time of 2:11.909.

The 21-year-old finished ahead of South Korea's 2019 World Championship gold medallist Park Ji-won.

His time of 2:12.204 was enough to fend off the challenge of Reinis BÄ“rziÅ†Å¡ in third place who finished in 2:12.219.

Speed Skating Schouten stars at ISU Speed Skating World Cup Finals 13/03/2022 AT 19:54