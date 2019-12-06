Bowe extends winning run with World Cup victory

The 31-year-old crossed the line in the 1,000m in 1:14.28 to get the better of Russian Daria Kachanova by 0.47 while Olga Fatkulina completed the podium after clocking 1:15.093.

It was the first time in Bowe's winning streak, which includes World Championship gold in February, that she failed to lower the track record – finishing 0.18 shy of her own PB in Nur-Sultan.

PyeongChang gold and silver medallists Jorien ter Mors of the Netherlands and Nao Kodaira of Japan were only able to finish eighth and fourth, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the men's 500m, there was a Russian one-two as Viktor Mushtakov took first place ahead of compatriot Ruslan Murashov, with Canada's Alex Boisvert-Lacroix third.

There was also success for Ivanie Blondin in the women's 5,000m, with the Canadian taking top spot in a new track record of 6:54.945 ahead of the Czech Republic's Martina Sablikova.

Day one of the event was then rounded off by team sprint victories for the Netherlands in the men's and women's races, with Norway and Russia taking second, respectively.