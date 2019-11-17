Bowe sets track record on final day of Speed Skating World Cup

The American world champion clinched gold in a time of one minute 15.353 seconds, beating the previous record of one minute 15.82 second, set by the Netherlands' Marrit Leenstra.

Leenstra's compatriot Jorien ter Mors finished in second in a time of one minute 15.950 seconds with Russian skater Yekaterina Shikhova third in one minute 15.962 seconds.

But, it was a better story for the Dutch in the men's 1,500m where world record holder Kjeld Nuis claimed gold.

Saturday's 1,000m bronze medallist finished in a time of one minute 46.223 seconds to beat Russia's Denis Yuskov into second in one minute 46.456 seconds and fellow Dutch skater Thomas Krol, who won the 1,000m event yesterday, in third with one minute 46.498 seconds.

Elsewhere, Canada's Ivanie Blondin claimed victory in the women's mass start.

She beat Dutch rival Irene Schouten in a time of eight minutes 22.630 seconds while Italian Francesca Lollobrigida secured the bronze medal.

In the men's 500m, South Korea's Kim Jun-ho edged a thriller by 0.04 seconds.

He claimed top spot on the podium in a time of 34.870 seconds, marginally crossing the line ahead of China's Tingyu Gao in second place while bronze went to Dutchman Dai Dai Ntab.

