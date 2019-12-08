Brilliant Blondin grabs two golds on final day in Kazakhstan

The four-time World Championships medallist sprung something of a surprise in the women's 1500m, crossing the line in a track record time of 1min 55.599s to add to her 5000m success earlier in the competition.

Victory for Blondin lifts her to tenth in the overall 1500m World Cup standings after three events, while the classification leader - Ireen Wüst of the Netherlands - extended her advantage with silver in Kazakhstan, and the USA's Brittany Bowe took bronze.

Blondin notched her second success of the day alongside Canadian teammates Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais in the women's team pursuit. The trio crossed the line in 3min 00.246s, with the Netherlands and Russia finishing second and third respectfully.

Following his victory in the 10000m on Saturday, Patrick Roest had to settle for silver in the men's 1500m, behind China's Zhongyan Ning who crossed the line in a track record time of 1min 44.918s. Roest's Dutch teammate Kjeld Nuis completed the podium.

And in the men's team pursuit, Italy powered home to win the last gold medal of the event, clocking a time of 3min 46.317s to finish ahead of Canada and Russia.

Sportsbeat 2019