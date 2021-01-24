The Netherlands’ dominance of their Heerenveen home track continued on another successful day for the Dutch at the speed skating World Cup.

Having won five of the six finals on Saturday, Dutch skaters backed it up with four from six on Sunday - including track records for Patrick Roest and Irene Schouten.

Roest was particularly impressive, knocking more than three seconds off his own record as he cruised to victory in the men's 5000m.

The 25-year-old, who finished second in Saturday's 1500m, went one better over the longer distance and crossed in 6:05.145, heading up a Dutch one-two ahead of Sven Kramer - who was more than six seconds behind his compatriot.

Schouten's eye-catching display arrived in the ladies' 3000m, as she crossed in 3:57.155 to set a new personal best and break the track record previously held by Antoinette de Jong, who took silver.

A personal best for Joy Beune ensured an all-Dutch podium and their teammate Femke Kok also had reason to celebrate after winning the ladies' 500m.

The 20-year-old could not quite match the heights of the previous day, which saw her set a personal best, but a time of 37.276 was enough to hold off the challenge of Russian pair Angelina Golikova and Olga Fatkulina.

Kok also earned bronze in the ladies' 1000m behind fellow Dutch star Jorien ter Mors and American Brittany Bowe, who claimed her 29th career World Cup win in 1:13.607.

In the men's 1000m, Thomas Krol led a Netherlands one-two to claim his second gold of the weekend.

Krol finished nine-hundredths of a second quicker than Kai Verbij, with Pavel Kulizhnikov in third.

Kulizhnikov's fellow Russian, Artem Arefyev, ensured it was not to be a Dutch clean sweep in the men's races with victory in the 500m.

Arefyev's 34.459s personal best saw him top a podium otherwise occupied by Dutchmen, with Dai Dai Ntab earning silver and Lennart Velema bronze.

The Dutch team will hope to enjoy a similar level of success on the same track next weekend, when the World Cup competition concludes.

Sportsbeat 2021

