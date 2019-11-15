Dutch dominate on opening day of Speed Skating World Cup in Minsk
The Netherlands made a storming start to the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Minsk by claiming five of the six gold medals on offer on the first day of competition in the Belarusian capital.
Victory came first in the men and women's team sprint races, the men finishing in 1:21.163 while the women topped the podium in 1:29.230 before the Dutch continued to dominate across individual events.
Patrick Roest set a new track record of 6:16.615 in the men's 5000m division A race before Marcel Bosker came out on top in the equivalent B event.
Melissa Wijfje was the victory in the women's 3000m division B race.
The only non-Dutch athlete to top the podium was Isabelle Weidemann of Canada in the women's 3000m division A, beating Carlijn Achtereekte to prevent the Netherlands from winning a full sweep of golds.
