Dutch dominate on opening day of Speed Skating World Cup in Minsk

Victory came first in the men and women's team sprint races, the men finishing in 1:21.163 while the women topped the podium in 1:29.230 before the Dutch continued to dominate across individual events.

Patrick Roest set a new track record of 6:16.615 in the men's 5000m division A race before Marcel Bosker came out on top in the equivalent B event.

Melissa Wijfje was the victory in the women's 3000m division B race.

The only non-Dutch athlete to top the podium was Isabelle Weidemann of Canada in the women's 3000m division A, beating Carlijn Achtereekte to prevent the Netherlands from winning a full sweep of golds.

