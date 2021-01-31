The Netherlands picked up four of six available gold medals on the final day of competition at the second leg of the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Heerenveen.

Youngster Femke Kok notched her fourth successive 500m victory with a time of 37.333, ahead of Russian pair Angelina Golikova and Daria Kachanova in second and third, respectively.

In the men's event, Ronald Mulder finished top of the ranks thanks to a time of 34.555, with fellow Dutchman Hein Otterspeer taking silver and Canada's Laurent Dubreuil completing the podium with bronze.

"It's all so close in sprinting," said Mulder. "You can either be tenth or win which is nerve-wracking. You have to be so sharp, you have to fight for every inch."

There was further success for the Netherlands in the men's 5000m and 1000m races, with Patrick Roest and Kai Verbij skating to victory in times of 6:05.959 and 1:07.355 respectively.

Russia's Natalia Voronina set a track record of 3:56.853 to take women's 3000m gold, with home favourites Antoinette de Jong and Irene Schouten second and third behind her.

500m champion Kok added a bronze medal to her tally in the 1000m event, with Golikova earning her second silver of the day behind the USA's Brittany Bowe, whose time of 1:13.960 was enough for top spot.

