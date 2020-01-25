Hungarian brothers thrill home crowd to claim European short track golds

Shaolin Sandor Liu was unable to defend his 1500m title as he crashed out in the final lap, leaving his sibling to sweep in and top the podium in a time of 2mins 25.871sec.

Itzhak de Laat of the Netherlands was not far behind as he clinched the silver medal in 2:25.960 while Israel's Vladislav Bykanov took the bronze in 2:26.075.

But the elder Liu brother redeemed himself in front of his home crowd in the 500m as took Shaoang's European title in 41.244, with Semen Elistratov finishing third in 41.686.

Meanwhile, Suzanne Schulting maintained her impressive form as she exerted her dominance over the women's field, achieving gold medals in the 1500m and the 500m.

Her time of 2:35.915 in the 1500m saw her finish ahead of Italian skater Arianna Fontana, who crossed the line in 2:36.134, while Anna Seidel of Germany took the bronze (2:36.319).

The Dutch star then returned to the ice to win the 500m in 43.422, finishing ahead of another Italian in Martina Valcepina (43.568) and defending champion Natalia Maliszewska of Poland.

