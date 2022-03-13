It was another great day for the Netherlands at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup Finals, with Irene Schouten leading the way in the Women's Mass Start in Heerenveen.

She took 180 points after finishing in 8:53.670, just ahead of her compatriot Marijke Groenewoud who recorded a time of 8:53.900.

There was also another podium one-two for Dutch skaters in the 1500m Men Division A where Kjeld Nuis and Thomas Krol finished first and second, respectively.

Nuis took 120 points with a time of 1:43.486, while Krol took 108 with a time of 1:43.797.

Connor Howe of Canada finished third in a time of 1:44.393.

But Schouten wasnâ€™t done and later got her second first-place finish of the day, giving the Dutch further delight.

She finished first in the 3000m Women Division A in a time of 3:56.829 to take 120 points.

Norway's Ragne Wiklund finished second in a time of 3:57.152 while the Czech Republic's Martina Sablikova finished in 3:57.165 to take third.

Jorrit Bergsma finished third as Belgium's Bart Swings finished first in the Men's Mass Start.

Swings finished in a time of 7:43.910, with Andrea Giovannini taking second in 7:44.210 while Bergsma came third after recording a time of 7:44.840.

Erin Jackson of the USA finished first in a tightly contested 2nd 500m Women Division A, setting a time of 37.324 in the process.

Her compatriot Brittany Bowe finished second, and Japan's Min Sun Kim came third with times of 37.558 and 37.587, respectively.

In the 2nd 500m Men's Division A, Tatsuya Shinhama came out on top with a time of 34.487 while Poland's Piotr Michalski finished second.

Shinhama's compatriot Wataru Morishige finished third.

Finally, in the 1000m Women's Division A, Miho Takagi's time of 1:13.285 was enough to finish ahead of Bowe in second and Kimi Goetz in third.

