June-seo cruises to glory at Speed Skating World Cup

The 19-year-old stopped the clock at a speedy 2m21.652s, holding off the charge of China's Han Tianyu.

And while Chinese compatriot Kai An claimed bronze with a time of 2m22.566s, it was all about South Korean June-seo as he built on his pair of medals at the 2019 World Championships in Sofia.

Kim Alang scooped the gold in the women's edition of the event, crossing the line at a time 2m25.066s to thwart the advances of South Korea's Choi Min-jeong and Canada's Courtney Sarault.

The formidable Kim Boutin claimed gold in the women's 500m with a searing time of 42.845s, while the Netherlands' Suzanne Schulting took silver and Italy's Martina Valcepina went home with bronze.

And in the men's event it was Hungarian Shaolin Liu who cruised to the top of the podium, beating China's Wu Dajing by over six seconds on the Shanghai ice.

Saturday's action also saw the mixed 2000m relay final, with Netherlands holding off Russia by a margin of just 0.012 seconds to go home with the ultimate prize.

Sportsbeat 2019