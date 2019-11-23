Krol and Kodaira set the pace in Poland

It was a decisive display from Winter Olympic champion Kodaira, who sped home in 37.775s, 0.19s ahead of Olga Fatkulina, with Daria Kachanova coming home third 0.3s back.

Kodaira now sits third behind the Russian duo in the overall 500m standings, as she looks to build on a second-place finish in last season's World Cup.

In the men's 1500m, world champion Krol built on last week's 1000m victory as he edged out compatriot Kjeld Nuis by just 0.19s, finishing in 1m45.768s, with Denis Yuskov rounding off the podium in third.

The result sees Krol gain ground on Kruis in the overall 1500m standings this season, now just six points shy of his rival with four more events to come.

Joey Mantia grabbed victory in the men's mass start final, coming home in 7m45.100s to scoop 60 points, narrowly ahead of Dutch pair Jorrit Bergsma and Arjan Stroetinga, with the former retaining his position at the top of the standings.

Elsewhere, in the women's team pursuit it was Russia who scooped top spot, the quartet of Natalya Voronina, Evgeniia Lalenkova, Elizaveta Kazelina and Yekaterina Shikhova edging out the Netherlands by just 0.12s as they carded a time of 3:02.765s.

