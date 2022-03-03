Thomas Krol capped a fantastic day for the Netherlands as he set a new tournament record to win the first 1000m men's sprint at the ISU World Championships.

The Dutch speed skater's time of 1:08.16 was enough to finish ahead of Norway's Haavard Lorentzen in second and Canada's Laurent Dubreuil in third.

Olympic gold-medallist Lorentzen finished in 1:08.82, while this year's silver-medallist in Beijing Dubreuil recorded a time of 1:08.85.

Earlier in the day, Dutch duo Jutta Leerdam and Femke Kok recorded a podium one-two in the first 1000m women's sprint.

Leerdam finished first with a time of 1:14.88, while Kok finished 0.8 seconds behind her compatriot.

In third was Kimi Goetz of the USA after she recorded a time of 1:15.89.

The second-place finish capped an excellent day for Kok, who earlier came out on top in the first 500m women's sprint.

Her time of 37.78 was enough to see off Austrian rival Vanessa Herzog, who finished in 37.93.

Poland's Andzelika Wojcik took third place with a time of 37.94, just 0.01 second behind Herzog in second.

Dubreuil also enjoyed two podium finishes, taking first in the first 500m men's sprint with a time of 34.58.

In second was Tatsuya Shinhama of Japan, who finished in 34.71, while Polish skater Piotr Michalski took third in 34.79.

