Krol leads Netherlands clean sweep at Speed Skating World Cup

The 27-year-old – who had already picked up gold medals in the 1000m and 1500m in Belarus and Poland respectfully – continued his hot streak by flying to victory in a track record time of 1m08.420s.

With his second win of the season in the 1000m event, Krol extended his lead over teammate and Olympic champion Kjeld Nuis in the overall World Cup classification, with the 30-year-old finishing 0.11s behind in second, 0.28s in front of fellow Dutchman Kai Verbij.

In the women's 500m event, Russia just missed out on a clean sweep of medals, with Angelina Golikova edging compatriot Daria Kachanova by 0.01s to finish on top in 37.585s.

Japan's Nao Kodaira pipped overall classification leader Olga Fatkulina to take bronze in 37.727s and reduce the Russian's advantage at the top of the standings to just one point with five World Cup events remaining.

Elsewhere, the Netherlands also picked up gold in the men's 10000m as Patrick Roest strengthened his position at the top of the overall long-distance rankings with his third win of the campaign.

The 24-year-old crossed the line in 12m59.442s, comfortably ahead of Russia's Danila Semerikov and Canada's Graeme Fish in second and third respectfully.

