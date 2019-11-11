Liu ends World Cup drought with double gold in Montreal

The Olympic champion was locked in a titanic battle with Korea’s Hwang Dea Heon in the men’s 500m sprint and 5000m relay.

Battling it out on the ice for their teams, Liu had given Hungary the lead with three laps remaining but Hwang closed in on the final circuit.

The Korean stretched his boot to cross the line in the same time of 6:55.968 and a photo finish couldn’t separate the two teams, as Hungary and Korea claimed gold while Russia took home bronze.

Earlier on the in the sprint event, Hwang led from the start but it was Liu who edged ahead in the closing stages to seal his first title in 12 months.

“I just wanted to be smart, wait and look for chances [to pass Hwang],” Liu said.

“If I could pass, I’d pass, otherwise I’d just play for safety, That was my plan.”

Kim Boutin continued her perfect start to the season with her fourth World Cup gold medal of the season after winning the 500m.

After thrilling her home crowd in the 1000m, Boutin notched another victory on to her belt in the fastest-ever race at Maurice Richard Arena.

Italy’s Martina Valcepina finished behind the Canadian to claim silver, while Poland’s Natalia Maliszewska completed the podium.

Sportsbeat 2019