Mixed return for Christie at European Championships

The three-time world champion finished second in her quarter-final in the women's 1500m in a time of two minutes 37.721 seconds to qualify safely through to the semi-finals, but she failed to make it out of the 1000m heats after being penalised.

It is the Brit's first event back since taking a three-month break after suffering from 'ill health', following her much publicised battles with anxiety and depression after the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Elsewhere, the superstar Hungarian duo of Shaolin Sandor Liu and brother Shaoang Liu both eased their way into the as the men's 1500m semi-finals as well as the 1000m and 500m quarter-finals – winning every race they competed in on the day.

Meanwhile, Dutch world number one Suzanne Schulting ensured safe passage through to the women's 1500m semi-finals as well as the 500m and 1000m quarter-finals – she too winning all of her races.

