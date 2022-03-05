The Netherlands secured a pair of 1-2s in the men's and women's sprint events at the World Speed Skating Championships in Hamar, Norway.

Jutta Leerdam beat compatriot Femke Kok by just 0.15 seconds over 1000m to win gold in the women's event.

Kok won both 500m races but couldn't keep the gap close enough to Leerdam at the longer distance, and despite finishing second in both 1000m races, it was not enough to take the title.

Austrian Vanessa Herzog finished third on the podium, 2.17 seconds behind Leerdam, but a comfortable 2.22 seconds ahead of Andzelika Wójcik of Poland who finished fourth.

In the men's event, Thomas Krol took gold, finishing just 0.25 seconds ahead of fellow Dutchman Kai Verbij.

Krol, who broke the tournament record in the 1000m on Thursday in a time of 1:08.16, finished seventh and eighth in the 500m, but his commanding form in the longer distance took him to the title.

Norwegian Håvard Holmefjord Lorentzen finished third on the podium, much to the delight of the home crowd.

