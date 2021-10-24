Suzanne Schulting sped to 1000m glory as the Olympic champion bagged a brilliant hat-trick of medals at the Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Beijing.

Schulting, 24, triumphed in 1:28.275 to narrowly beat Korea's Kim Yi-joo in second and American Kristen Santos in third.

In the women's 500m event, Poland's Natalia Maliszewska stormed to victory ahead of Italy's Arianna Fontana, whilst Yubin Lee took gold for Korea in the women's 1500m ahead of Canada's Courtney Sarault.

Speed Skating Elistratov proves unshakeable ahead of Olympics with 1500m World Cup win YESTERDAY AT 16:03

Schulting bolstered her individual gold with silver for the Netherlands in the women's 3000m relay, where home favourites China roared to victory in front of the Dutch, South Korea and Italy.

And she also scooped silver in the 2000m mixed relay, where China triumphed once again ahead of Netherlands in second place and South Korea in third.

In the men's 500m there was a Hungarian one-two, with Olympic relay champion Shaolin Sandor Liu taking gold in a time of 40.711 ahead of compatriot John-Henry Krueger.

Sandor Liu and Krueger also made up half of the Hungarian quartet that finished second in the 5000m relay, with the Netherlands claiming victory in a time of 6:39.951.

Men's 1000m gold went to South Korea's Daehon Hwang in a time of 1:26.020, ahead of Semen Elistratov in second place and Canada's Pascal Dion in third.

And Russian Elistratov went one better in the 1500m, taking gold in 2:18.285 ahead of Kazakhstan's Adil Galiakhmetov and Kai An of China.

Beijing 2022 Olympic Momentum: Eric Heiden's five golds in 1980 21/10/2021 AT 10:19