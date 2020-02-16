Park seals World Cup double at Dordrecht season finale

The South Korean skater had powered to glory in the previous day's 1500m event after holding off compatriot Lee June-seo, before emulating his speed in the shorter distance by beating Kim Dong-wook to the line in a time of 1m29.402s.

Kim finished second by just 0.126s while Canada's Steven Dubois clinched the final spot on the podium with a time of 1m29.727s, but it was Park who triumphed in the overall standings in both the 1500m and 1000m disciplines.

And Lee, who was narrowly beaten by Park on Saturday, won Sunday's 500m event, as he stopped the clock in 41.087s to beat Belgium's Stijn Desmet and Abzal Azhgaliyev to the line.

Hungary's Shaolin Sandor Liu finished top of the overall standings, however, ending the season with an almighty total of 50,096 points.

Suzanne Schulting may have won her maiden World Cup medal on home soil in the 1500m on Saturday but she crashed out of 1000m in the semi-finals, as Kim Ji-yoo took the top spot in the final with a time of 1m32.552s.

China's Han Yutong finished second while Russian skater Sofia Prosvirnova came third, with Schulting - despite her Sunday fall - still finishing on top of the overall women's standings in both the 1000m and 1500m disciplines.

Home favourite Lara van Ruijven won the women's 500m event ahead of compatriot Yara van Kerkhof in a Netherlands one-two, with Kamila Stormowska coming third.

Canada's Kim Boutin finished top of the overall 500m table with 50,000 points, more than 10,000 ahead of Italy's Martina Valcepina.

And Netherlands sent the home crowd into raptures in the women's 3000m relay, as Rianne de Vries, van Ruijven, van Kerkhof and Schulting stopped the clock in 4m10.255s to win the event and seal gold in the overall World Cup table.

The Canadian quartet of Pascal Dion, Charles Hamelin, Jordan Pierre-Gilles and Dubois triumphed in the men's 5000m relay but it was Russia who finished top of the overall standings with a tally of 34,400 points.

Sportsbeat 2020