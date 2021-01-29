Norway and Canada soared to team pursuit World Cup glory in Heerenveen on a day when records tumbled on the Dutch ice.

Norway's three-strong outfit scooped the men's crown in a track record time of 3:39.08 while Canada, fresh off the back of last week's triumph, toppled home favourites Netherlands with a time of 2:54.64 in the women's.

Sverre Lunde Pedersen, Allan Dahl Johansson and Hallgeir Engebraten set the Thialf venue alight in the men's as a stunning team effort beat Canada by 0.86s.

The Russians clinched the final spot on the podium in 3:41.40 while Netherlands, last week's gold medallists, could only muster a fourth-place finish.

And Canada's trio of Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais emulated the Norwegians' exploits in the women's event as a similarly dominant performance also capped a track record.

The speedy triumvirate beat the Dutch team by 0.94s, while Norway finished third over 2s ahead of Russia.

Friday also marked the two semi-finals of the men's mass start events, with Andrea Giovannini and Bart Swings both coming out on top.

Italy's Giovannini edged past Russian Ruslan Zakharov in the first of the races to qualify for Saturday's final, with Latvia's Haralds Silovs finishing third.

And Belgium ace Swings won the second of the two semi-finals, toppling home favouriute Victor Ramler and Russian Danila Semerikov to go into Saturday's showpiece with momentum.

Saturday marks a speed skating bonanza in Heerenveen, with nine individual races taking place including both the men and women's mass start finals and Divisions A and B of the men and women's 1500m and 500m.

