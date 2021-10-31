Ren Ziwei admits the pressure is on this season with a home Olympic Winter Games at its conclusion but he laid down the gauntlet with a spectacular men's 1000m victory at the latest ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating event in Nagoya.

With Korean world record holder Hwang Daeheon forced to withdraw from the event at the quarter-final stage for medical reasons, Ren took full advantage with a wire-to-wire victory in the final.

Shaolin Sandor Liu crashed when trying to overtake the Chinese superstar with two laps to go and Dutch skater Itzhak de Laat eventually came home second, as Canada's Pascal Dion took bronze.

"I'm very happy and excited with this win," said Ren. "I wanted to be more up-front, be the one to make the first move and was then able to successfully defend throughout my race.

"I want to maintain this feeling for the rest of the season with Beijing 2022 coming up. I'm very happy about the opportunity to compete in my home country, but I also feel the pressure."

In the women's 1000m, Kristen Santos of the USA claimed her first-ever World Cup victory â€“ one week after bagging a pair of bronze medals â€“ as she held off reigning Olympic and world champion Suzanne Schulting, with Schulting Dutch teammate Xandra Velzeboer finishing third.

The three relays then rounded off the weekend's action in Japan, with Schulting anchoring the Netherlands to women's 3000m relay gold as Republic of Korea took silver after a ding-dong battle with Italy, who claimed bronze.

The men's 5000m relay was even closer as a photo finish was required to separate China and Canada on the line.

The Chinese quartet led for most of the final before Steven Dubois took the outside line round the final corner and lunged across the line to pip China by the narrowest of margins, as Hungary completed the podium.

And in the mixed 2000m relay, it was joy for the Russian quartet of Ekaterina Efremenkova, Semen Elistratov, Sofia Prosvirnova and Pavel Sitnikov as they took the lead with five laps to go and held strong ahead of China in silver and Hungary in bronze.

