Russia dominate at speed skating World Cup in Calgary

Ruslan Murashov took the top prize as he finished in a time of 34.043secs to beat his compatriot Pavel Kulizhnikov (34.052s) who took silver and bronze medal winner Viktor Mushtakov (34.068s).

In the women's 1000m Division A competition, Japan's Nao Kodaira secured top spot as she held off a stiff challenge from two Russian athletes.

Her time of 1:12.652mins saw her edge out Olga Fatkulina (1:12.803) in second and Yekaterina Shikhova who took bronze with a time of 1:12.842.

The Russian medal haul grew further still in the men's 1500m as Denis Yuskov picked up gold.

Yuskov's effort of 1:43.234 saw him come home 0.02 seconds clear of closest challenger Zhongyan Ning of China.

American Joey Mantia completed the top three with a time of 1:43.741.

Sportsbeat 2020