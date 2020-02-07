Russia dominate at speed skating World Cup in Calgary
Russia secured a clean sweep of medals at the speed skating World Cup in Calgary as they shut out the top three in the men's 500m.
Ruslan Murashov took the top prize as he finished in a time of 34.043secs to beat his compatriot Pavel Kulizhnikov (34.052s) who took silver and bronze medal winner Viktor Mushtakov (34.068s).
In the women's 1000m Division A competition, Japan's Nao Kodaira secured top spot as she held off a stiff challenge from two Russian athletes.
Her time of 1:12.652mins saw her edge out Olga Fatkulina (1:12.803) in second and Yekaterina Shikhova who took bronze with a time of 1:12.842.
The Russian medal haul grew further still in the men's 1500m as Denis Yuskov picked up gold.
Yuskov's effort of 1:43.234 saw him come home 0.02 seconds clear of closest challenger Zhongyan Ning of China.
American Joey Mantia completed the top three with a time of 1:43.741.
Sportsbeat 2020