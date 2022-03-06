Olympic champions Irene Schouten and Nils van der Poel cemented their place at the top of world speed skating with gold medals at the World Championships in Hamar.

Dutchwoman Schouten and Sweden's Van der Poel were in second place at halfway yesterday, with Schouten trailing Japan's Miho Takagi and Van der Poel trailing Patrick Roest.

Martina Sablikova was the quickest woman over the 5000m on Sunday but Schouten's second place was enough to see the three-time Beijing gold medallist seal the all-round title.

Takagi was forced to settle for silver, with Schouten's compatriot Antoinette de Jong finishing third.

Van der Poel was the quickest in the men's 10,000m, and his winning advantage was enough to see the two-time Olympic champion overhaul Roest and claim gold.

Roest took home silver, with Belgium's Bart Swings taking bronze after recording the second fastest 10,000m time. Sportsbeat 2022

