Suzanne Schulting and Semen Elistratov have been crowned European short track champions after both successfully concluded their Championships in Gdansk.

Schulting was dominant throughout the ladies' competition and victory in the 1000m sealed her third gold medal of the weekend, following the pair she had won on Saturday.

The 23-year-old finished on 102 points, almost double the tally of second-placed Anna Seidel (55), who took the 1000m bronze after a photo finish.

Taking the overall bronze was Russia's Sofia Prosvirnova, who won gold in the ladies' 3000m ahead of Siedel and Ekaterina Efremenkova - Schulting was penalised and therefore unable to complete an unbeaten individual weekend.

France produced an excellent display to claim gold in the ladies' 3000m relay – but only after a dramatic finish.

Russia crossed the line fastest but were penalised for obstruction, handing victory to the French team of Gwendoline Daudet, Tifany Huot-Marchand, Aurélie Lévêque and Aurélie Monvoisin in 4:17.135.

Schulting's Netherlands quartet were forced to settle for silver, with Italy occupying the third podium spot.

The men's singles title went the way of Elistratov, who added victory in the 1000m to Saturday's 1500m gold to finish on 71 points, 16 clear of Italy's Pietro Sighel and the Netherlands' Itzhak de Laat.

The Russian was a comfortable winner in the 1000m, finishing more than four-hundredths of a second clear of Hungary's John-Henry Krueger in an impressive display.

Sighel earned his first ever European Championship gold in the men's 3000m, ahead of de Laat and Krueger, before the former helped the Netherlands round off the Championship with victory in the 5000m relay.

De Laat and teammates Dylan Hoogerwerf, Sjinkie Knegt and Jens van't Wout held off the challenge from Italy and Russia to earn a fifth gold of the weekend for the Dutch, who finished top of the medal table.

