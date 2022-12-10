Suzanne Schulting was among the gold medallists on a busy day of short track World Cup action in Almaty.
Three-time Olympic champion Schulting captured 1500m gold in Kazakhstan and now tops the World Cup standings in that discipline.
The Dutchwoman pipped South Korea's Choi Min-jeong and Kim Gilli to seal victory, with the Korean pairing taking second and third respectively.
"It feels so good to win gold here," said Schulting.
"I was also nursing a cold this week so I tried to make the most of it. I'm actually a bit surprised with how well it went. It was such a strong field, which it always is when the Koreans and Kristen [Santos-Griswold, USA] are in the mix."
Elsewhere, Courtney Sarault proved too strong in the women's 1000m, fending off South Korea's Shim Suk-hee and Corinne Stoddart of America who finished in second and third respectively.
Sarault commented: "I think it took me like a whole lap after for it to really set in that I came first. I had a click with the skates (during the race), so my adrenaline just kicked in and I was like, â€˜Oh my lord'.
"I didn't want them to pass, so I'm super happy that I held them off. They were coming in hot.
"Normally I'm getting silver, so this is a little upgrade. It's really motivating."
In the men's 1500m, Hong Kyung-hwan struck gold as the Korean star fended off Belgium's Stijn Desmet and compatriot Kim Tae-sung, who claimed silver and bronze respectively.
Meanwhile, Jens van 't Wout continued his fine form with a third World Cup triumph of the season in the men's 1000m.
The Dutch star won two gold medals in Salt Lake City last month and added a third in Almaty, a stunning rise for a 21-year-old who had never reached an A final before this season.
Van 't Wout held off Canadian duo Pascal Dion and Jordan Pierre-Gilles who were forced to settle for the minor medals, with Park Ji-won dramatically crashing out in the closing stages.
"Park and I were battling for our position," Van 't Wout said.
"I know he likes to be in the front of the pack as well. Then I heard like a crash. I wasn't sure if it was him but I just went for it and after a bit of a scramble with the Canadian guys. I managed to cross the line first."
