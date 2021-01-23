Suzanne Schulting is well on course for a hat-trick of European Championship overall crowns after she dominated the opening day of finals at the European Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Gdansk, Poland.

The 23-year-old double defending European champion cruised through a sedate 1500m quarter-final before easing her way into the A final, during which she held off Germany's Anna Seidel by three tenths of a second to add another European gold to her collection in a time of 2:24.446.

Russia's Sofia Prosvirnova completed the podium in third, a second behind the winner.

In the 500m, Schulting was again brilliant as she breezed through her heat, quarter-final and semi-final before making light work of her competition to win in a time of 43.317 seconds.

Poland's Natalia Maliszewska took silver while Zandra Velzeboer claimed bronze.

All of which means the Dutch superstar leads the overall classification by a mammoth 45 points, on 68, heading into Sunday's final day of competition, Maliszewska currently her nearest challenger on 23 points.

In the men's event, Russian duo Semen Elistratov and Konstantin Ivliev are tied for the overall lead on 34 points after claiming one win each on the day.

Double European champion Elistratov took victory in the 1500m, seeing off compatriot Denis Ayrapetyan and Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands in the A final - winning in a time of 2:18.384.

But, in the 500m later in the day, Elistratov failed to make it out of his quarter-final and instead Ivliev stormed to gold to add another name to the list of men's 500m European champions in a time of 40.779 seconds.

Italy's Pietro Sighel was second, a tenth behind, while Itzhak de Laat took bronze.

