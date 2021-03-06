Suzanne Schulting claimed her fifth and sixth world titles on the opening day of finals at the Short Track World Championships in Dordrecht, Netherlands.

The Dutch star, who won all four individual gold medals at the January's European Championships, opened up on home ice with 500m and 1500m triumphs.

Schulting edged out Italy's Arianna Fontana for the 500m victory in a time of 42.661s and led a Dutch double in the 1500m, joined on the podium by Xandra Velzeboer.

The withdrawal of China and South Korea opened up the men's events, with only four skaters from other nations having ever won the overall world title.

Hungary's Shaoang Liu won his sixth World Championship medal but first gold at 500m, while Canada's three-time Olympic champion Charles Hamelin took the 1500m.

Sportsbeat 2021

