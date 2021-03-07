Home favourite Suzanne Schulting swept aside all that came before her at the 2021 Short Track Speed Skating World Championships on Sunday, with the Dutch star scooping three gold medals in Dordrecht.

The 23-year-old claimed success in the 1000m and 3000m Superfinal events, before anchoring the Dutch side that won the 3000m, making her just the second woman to win every event at a short track World Championships, following on from Canada's Sylvie Daigle in 1983.

After winning the 1500m and 500m on Saturday, Schulting secured her first medal of Sunday's session by storming to success in the 1000m event, as she took the lead around the midway point before holding of Belgium's Hanne Desmet to take top spot.

The 3000m wasn't so straight forward, with Kristen Santos trying to break away from the pack in the early stages, but the American was reeled back in before Schulting took the lead with three laps to go before cruising to victory.

Courtney Sarault added to her bronze medal in the 1000m with a silver medal performance, with fellow Dutch star Selma Poutsma taking bronze.

Schulting and Poutsma then combined to lead the Dutch women to their first ever relay title at the World Championships, alongside Yara van Kerkhof and Sandra Velzeboer.

The quartet took the lead with two laps to go and never looked back, with France settling for silver and Italy rounding off the podium in third.

In the men's event, Hungary's Shaoang Liu took the overall title after taking silver behind brother Shaolin Sandor Liu in the 1000m.

Shaolin took gold in the 1000m event for the third time with a special performance to see off his sibling, while Pietro Sieghel of Italy took home the bronze.

Later in the day, Sebastien Lepape claimed a first world gold medal in the 3000m Superfinal, as he capitalise on an early break to soar to victory, as he lapped the majority of the field twice in the superb showing.

Itzhak de Laat tried to keep up with the Frenchman for much of the event, but didn't have enough in the tank to get the win, eventually settling for second ahead of Shaolin Sandor Liu.

But it was Shaoang Liu who was standing top of the podium at the end of the day, as the Hungarian's overall performance was enough to see him claim the top prize ahead of his brother, while Russia's Semen Elistratov took bronze.

The Dutch men got in on the act in the final event of the weekend, as they claimed gold in the 5000m relay, with 3000m silver medallist De Laat crossing the line first to take the win.

Daan Breeuwsma, Sjinkle Knegt and Jens van 't Wout had got the team into a promising position before the last leg, and de Laat finished the deal ahead of Russia and Italy in second and third respectively.

