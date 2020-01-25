Schulting reigns supreme in Debrecen

The Olympic 100m champion was imperious as she won the 1500m European gold in a time of 2m35.915s.

She finished ahead of Italy's Arianna Fontana who registered a time of 2m36.134s for silver, while German Anna Seidel rounded off the podium in 2:36.319.

In the 500m, Schulting was again victorious, finishing in a time of 43.442s ahead of Italian Martina Valcepina (43.568s) and Poland's Natalia Maliszewska (43.709s).

The results mean Schulting, on 68 points, has a big 47-point lead in the overall classification with Fontana and Valcepina joint second.

In the men's racing, the Hungarian Liu brothers shared the wins out with one apiece on home soil – Shaoang (on 55 points) leading Shaolin Sandor by 19 points in the overall classification.

Shaoang claimed the 1500m in a time of 2m25.871s ahead of Dutchman Itzhak de Laat, 2m25.960s, and Israel's Vladislav Bykanov, 2m26.075s.

Meanwhile, in the 500m, it was the turn of Shaolin Sandor to take top prize as he won in a time of 41.244s ahead of his brother Shaoang in 41.517s and Russia's Semen Elistratov in 41.686s.

Sportsbeat 2020