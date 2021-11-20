Suzanne Schulting enjoyed a day to remember in Debrecen as she scooped ISU World Cup golds in the 500m and 1500m.

Day three of the meeting saw the first medals handed out and Schulting was straight into her stride in the women's 1500m final to hold off competition from Lee Yu-bin and Courtney Sarault, who took silver and bronze for South Korea and Canada respectively.

Lee remains top of the ISU World Cup 1500m standings but just 96 points now separate the pair.

Later in the day, Schulting was back on the track for the 500m and continued her fine form.

The 24-year-old seized the lead in the penultimate lap and didn't relinquish it, coming home in 42.566s to earn her second triumph in quick succession.

Italy's Arianna Fontana finished as runner-up to retain her overall lead in the discipline, while Canada's Kim Boutin took third.

The home crowd had plenty to celebrate in the men's 500m as Hungarian brothers Shaolin Sandor Liu and Shaoang Liu recorded a memorable one-two.

Just a tenth of a second separated the pair, with Shaolin edging out his sibling - both were comfortably ahead of third-placed Ren Ziwei, who earned his second podium spot of the day having taken the top step in the 1500m.

Ren's time of 2:12.910 was enough for victory, with Canada's Pascal Dion and South Korea's Park Jang Hyuk taking second and third.

The Chinese ace is now second behind Semen Elistratov in the overall 1500m standings and trails only Shaolin in the 500m table.

Sunday's action will see medals competed for in the 1000m - with Schulting going for a weekend hat-trick - as well as the mixed relays.

