Schulting shows class on final day in Shanghai

The 22-year-old arrived in China having been beaten in her last World Cup outing over the 1000m distance, and despite trailing throughout the race this time around, snatched victory on the line to claim gold.

Her time of 1min 29.089s was just good enough to finish ahead of South Korea's Seo Whi Min, while Canada's Kim Boutin – fresh from 500m glory on Saturday – completed the podium with bronze.

Boutin did get her hands on another gold medal in the women's 3000m relay however, as the Canadian team – completed by Alyson Charles, Courtney Sarault and Danae Blais – crossed the line in 4min 09.460s, ahead of Schulting's Netherlands and the United States in second and third respectively.

There was joy for hosts China in the men's 1000m, as Han Tianyu edged a hotly-contested race in 1min 28.351s, with silver going to Hungary's Shaoang Liu and bronze to South Korea's Park Ji Won.

And in the last race of the World Cup weekend, Russia claimed the top prize in the men's 5000m relay, clocking 7min 05.316s to finish ahead of Hungary and South Korea.

Sportsbeat 2019