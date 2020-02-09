Schulting tastes short track success in Dresden

Schulting took top prize in Germany to claim her second event win of the season, and overtook World Cup leader Yu Tong Han in the overall standings to lead by 149 points heading into the final event in Dordrecht next weekend.

Schulting's time of 2:24.845 saw her take the spoils as she edged out Sofia Prosvirnova of Russia by just 0.020 seconds, with Tifany Huot Marchand only another 0.180 further back.

There was also a change of leader in the men's 1500m standings, as South Korean Park Ji-won was victorious in Germany, to put him ahead of compatriot Lee June Seo.

Lee was penalised in the final which saw him drop to the bottom of the timings, leaving him playing catch up heading into the final round, with a gap of 882 points to make up in the season finale.

Kim Boutin kept up her seamless record of victories this season in the women's 500m event, as the Canadian made it five wins out of five to seal the title with a stage to spare.

Boutin was quickest out of the blocks and made the most of her inside line heading into the first corner to skate to victory, as she held off the pressures of Qu Chunyu and Lara van Ruijven approaching the finishing line.

Shaolin Sandor Liu's domination of the men’s 500m event came to an end in Germany, with the Hungarian being pipped to top spot by Canadian Steven Dubois.

Dubois claimed his first stage win of the season in Dresden in a time of 40.530 seconds, with Liu 0.426 seconds behind.

After amassing over 50,000 points already, Sandor already had the title sewn up, with Shaoang Liu, Pavel Sitnikov and Hwang Dae-Heon all fighting it out for third place overall when the competition comes to close next weekend.

With the singles events done for the day, attention then turned to the relays, with the women's 3000m event taking place first.

Schulting made it a double success after helping the Netherlands to seal victory in the final, finishing in a time of 4:06.669, with China 0.144 seconds behind.

China are now leading the competition with a stage to go, as previous leaders Canada failed to make the final in Dresden, leaving them 477 points behind heading to the Netherlands.

The final event of the day saw the men's 5000m, where South Korea took a vital victory to set up a grandstand finish to the 2019/20 season next weekend.

The Korean team saw off Russia by 0.182 seconds to leave the pair separated by just 400 points, as the race for the gold medal goes down to the wire.

