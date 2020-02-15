Schulting triumphs at home World Cup

In the final metres of the event, Schulting passed South Korea's Kim Ji-yoo to clinch victory in a time of 2:21.314minutes with Noh Ah-rum completing the podium.

Korea's Park Ji-won claimed gold in the men's 1500m finishing ahead of compatriot Lee June-seo while China's Ren Ziwei came third.

Park leads the overall World Cup rankings in the 1500m and 1000m events and will look to seal both titles this weekend.

Lee Yu-bin secured top spot in the women's 1000m with Zhang Chutong in second and Natalia Maliszewska in third.

There was another Korean victory in the men's event as Kim Dagyeom won gold followed by Cedrik Blais of Canada and Dutchman Itzhak de Laat.

Elsewhere China finished at the top of the podium in the mixed 2000m relay ahead of Korea and Japan.

