South Korea sweep the board at Speed Skating World Cup

Olympic champion Choi Min-jeong led a South Korean one-two in the women's 1500m, with the 14-time global gold medallist clocking 2:32.379 to finish ahead of compatriot Noh Ah Rum.

20-year-old rising star Kim Ji Yoo maintained Korean dominance in the women's 1000m, cutting the tape in 1:54.955 to pip Canada's Courtney Lee Sarault and Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands.

Park JI Won was the resounding winner in the men's 1000m, nearly half a second ahead of Shaolin Sandor Liu.

The only gold medal to elude South Korea's grasp was in the men's 1500m, where China's Ziwei Ren romped home in a time of 2:14.761, nearly two seconds ahead of Dutchman Sven Roes.

