South Korea sweep the board at Speed Skating World Cup
It was another fine day for South Korea on the ISU Speed Skating World Cup as they claimed three of four gold medals on offer on the second day in Dresden, Germany.
Olympic champion Choi Min-jeong led a South Korean one-two in the women's 1500m, with the 14-time global gold medallist clocking 2:32.379 to finish ahead of compatriot Noh Ah Rum.
20-year-old rising star Kim Ji Yoo maintained Korean dominance in the women's 1000m, cutting the tape in 1:54.955 to pip Canada's Courtney Lee Sarault and Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands.
Park JI Won was the resounding winner in the men's 1000m, nearly half a second ahead of Shaolin Sandor Liu.
The only gold medal to elude South Korea's grasp was in the men's 1500m, where China's Ziwei Ren romped home in a time of 2:14.761, nearly two seconds ahead of Dutchman Sven Roes.
