Jordan Stolz got the 2022-23 ISU Speed Skating World Cup off to a flyer in Stavanger, as he set a new track record on the way to his first gold medal in the men's 1500m.

The 18-year-old American finished in 1.44.891, over one and a half seconds ahead of Canadian Conor Howe in second, with China's Zhongyan Ning taking bronze.

"It was crazy," said Stolz, who becomes the youngest man to win a World Cup race.

"I didnâ€™t know how anything was going to be. I had no expectations going into the race."

There was further success for USA, as the menâ€™s team pursuit took to cap off a frenetic Friday in Norway.

Casey Dawson, Emery Lehman, and Ethan Cepuran edged out the Dutch trio of Patrick Roest, Marcel Bosker, and Beau Snellink by 0.60 seconds to take the maximum 60 points.

Hosts Norway took third ahead of Italy, with Canada, Denmark, and China close behind.

In the women's 500m, Koreaâ€™s Min-Sun Kim took gold, half a second ahead of Netherlands' Jutta Leerdam, with 500m Olympic silver medallist Miho Takagi of Japan clinching bronze ahead of Vanessa Herzog.

Olympic and World Cup champion Erin Jackson could not continue the American success, finishing in eighth.

And in the women's 3000m, Irene Schouten was beaten out to top spot by home favourite Ragne Wiklund, who won by almost two seconds to take maximum points.

Olympic and World Cup champion Schouten settled for silver on opening night in Norway, with Isabelle Weidemann taking bronze.

