Suzanne Schulting lit up the Hungarian leg of the ISU short track speed skating World Cup, adding 1000m and 3000m relay golds to her triumphs in the 1500m and 500m titles earlier in the weekend.

Hwang Dae-heon of Korea beat out World Cup leader Pascal Dion for victory in the men's 1000m before Dion hit back with a win in the men's 5000m relay as a part of the Canadian team.

Schulting took a narrow win in the 1000m final with all four finishers coming home in under 1 minute 32 seconds, the Dutchwoman beating Minjeong Choi of Korea by 0.314 seconds.

Natalia Maliszewska rounded out the podium pipping Xandra Velzeboer of the Netherlands by three one-hundredths of a second.

It was an equally tight affair in the women's 3000m relay but it was the same result as Schulting came out on top alongside Velzeboer, Yara van Kerkhof and Selma Poutsma, finishing just ahead of Canada and China.

In the men's relay, Canada in the form of Dion, Charles Hamelin, Pierre-Gilles Jordan and Steven Dubois came out on top, with a gap of 0.8 seconds ahead of Korea as World Cup leaders and home favourites Hungary could only manage third.

Hwang edged Dion in the men's 1000m with Itzhak de Laat in third before China earned their first gold of the day with victory in the mixed 2000m relay, as Canada and France rounded out the podium in Debrecen.

