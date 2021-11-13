Shoma Uno and Sakamoto Kaori starred on home soil as the figure skating stars clinched the men's and women's titles at the NHK Trophy in Tokyo.

The NHK Trophy was the fourth event of this season's ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, taking place in the Yoyogi National Gymnasium in the Japanese capital.

And with fewer than 100 days until the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Kaori and Uno staked their claims as medal contenders with victory.

Kaori comfortably won the women's competition with a combined score of 223.34 after the short programme and free skating, with compatriot Kawabe Mana second with a total of 205.44.

South Korea's You Young took the bronze medal with 203.60, with Japanese national champion Rika Kihara and Russian star Alexandra Trusova both absent with injury.

In the men's event it was 2018 Winter Olympic silver medallist Uno who prevailed with a score of 290.15, following both skaters to win his first Grand Prix event since 2018.

Uno finished almost 30 points ahead of American Vincent Zhu - who took the silver medal with 260.69 - while South Korea's Jun Hwan Cha finished third with 259.60 points.

