Voronina and Kulizhnikov take gold in record-breaking day in Salt Lake City

It was Voronina who claimed the first of the day, as she took gold in the women's 5000m event in a time of 6:39.021, as the Russian smashed the previous record held by Martina Sablikova by over two seconds.

Sablikova registered her own personal best time of 6:41.184 to finish second in Utah, while Dutch skater Esmee Visser rounded off the top three 7.66 seconds behind the new world champion.

While we were all trying to catch our breath, Kulizhnikov made it two new records in two consecutive events, as he triumphed in the men's 1000m in a time of 1:05.697.

That time broke the previous record set by Kjeld Nuis by 0.421 seconds, and it was the Dutchman who was beaten into second place, finishing 1.03 seconds back.

Canadian Laurent Dubreuil claimed bronze in a closely fought competition, with less than a second separating Nuis in second and Yamato Matsui of Japan in 15th.

That was it for records, but the action kept coming thick and fast, with Jutta Leerdam claiming victory in the women's 1000m event later in the day.

The Dutchwoman added to her European title she won in Heerenveen in January with another sublime performance in America, as she claimed a new personal best time of 1:11.847.

It was neck and neck in the race for the silver medal, with Olga Fatkulina seeing off Miho Takagi by just 0.013 seconds to take second place on the podium.

The day's action came to a close with the men's team pursuit, as the Netherlands continued their dominance in the event to claim gold.

The Dutch side haven't failed to take the top prize in the event since 2011, and the trio of Marcel Bosker, Douwe de Vries and Sven Kramer ensured another victory this time around after posting a time of 3:34.687.

The Japanese team of Seitaro Ichinohe, Riku Tsuchiya and Shane Williamson claimed silver after finishing 1.72 seconds behind, while Danila Semerikov, Sergey Trofimov and Ruslan Zakharov of Russia finished third.

Sportsbeat 2020