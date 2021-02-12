Canada and the Netherlands dominated day two of the ISU Speed Skating World Championships in Heerenveen.

Canadian Laurent Dubreuil struck gold in the men's 500m as his compatriots came second in both the men's team pursuit and the women's team pursuit - races both won by the Netherlands.

Speed Skating Van Der Poel and De Jong bag inaugural world titles 20 HOURS AGO

Meanwhile, Russia's Angelina Golikova claimed her first World Championships gold with victory in the women's 500m.

Dubreuil, who won World Sprint Championships silver in 2020, crossed the lin in a time of 34.398 seconds to become just the second Canadian to win the men's 500m at the world single distances championships, after Jeremy Wotherspoon.

He finished 0.14s ahead of Russia's Pavel Kulizhnikov with Dai Dai Ntab third for the Netherlands 0.23s back.

Golikova headed a Russian 1-3 as she claimed victory in a time of 37.141 seconds with compatriot Olga Fatkulina third 0.31s behind and home hope Femke Kok second.

And the Netherlands were dominant in the two team pursuits, with the men winning by 0.28 seconds in a time of 3:41.429 and the women winning by 0.17s in a time of 2:55.795.

Ireen Wust claimed a record 31st medal and became the oldest female world champion at world single distance championships as she and Irene Schouten and Antoinette de Jong headed Canada and Russia in the women's event.

While it was the trio of Patrick Roest, Marcel Bosker and Beau Snellink who emerged victorious for the Dutch men, with Canada and Russia again finishing on the podium.

Sportsbeat 2021

Speed Skating Further speed skating success for World Cup hosts Netherlands 31/01/2021 AT 20:39