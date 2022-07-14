Excitement is building ahead of the 2022 FIM Speedway of Nations, as the 15 competing countries have revealed their squad lists before the action gets underway on July 27.

This represents a new era for the FIM SON under new global promoter Discovery Sports Events, with four nights of racing taking place at Denmark’s national speedway stadium – the Vojens Speedway Center.

Ad

It will be the first time that the sport’s world team championship is held in Vojens, and the 15 countries have each selected a squad of up to five riders.

Speedway ‘We will do our best’ - Vaculik relishing Slovakia’s debut at the FIM Speedway of Nations 11/07/2022 AT 10:35

This is then narrowed down further to a three-rider starting line-up six days before the semi-final, while those countries that have advanced to the final will select their trio of riders a day before the race.

Great Britain head into the competition as reigning champions and have included all four of the title-winning riders from last year’s event. Triple world champion Tai Woffinden, Robert Lambert, Dan Bewley and Tom Brennan are all set to compete in Denmark alongside reigning British champion Adam Ellis.

Host nation Denmark have selected all three of the Speedway GP riders in their FIM SON Final squad - Leon Madsen, Mikkel Michelsen and Anders Thomsen. Boss Hans Nielsen has also nominated new Danish champion Rasmus Jensen and Frederik Jakobsen.

François Ribeiro, head of Discovery Sports Events, said: “Excitement is building for the FIM SON, and it is great to see four former Speedway GP world champions and 14 of this year’s 15 Speedway GP riders on the squad lists.

“At Discovery Sports Events, our vision for the FIM SON was always to bring together fans from 15 nations at one venue for four fantastic days of entertainment – a real festival both on and off the track.

The squad lists can be viewed below:

DENMARK: Leon Madsen, Mikkel Michelsen, Anders Thomsen, Rasmus Jensen, Frederik Jakobsen. Team Manager: Hans Nielsen

GREAT BRITAIN: Tai Woffinden, Robert Lambert, Dan Bewley, Adam Ellis, Tom Brennan. Team Managers: Oliver Allen and Simon Stead

POLAND: Bartosz Zmarzlik, Maciej Janowski, Patryk Dudek, Janusz Kolodziej, Dominik Kubera. Team Manager: Rafal Dobrucki

AUSTRALIA: Jason Doyle, Max Fricke, Chris Holder, Jack Holder, Brady Kurtz. Team Manager: Mark Lemon

FRANCE: David Bellego, Dimitri Berge, Mathieu Tressarieu. Team Manager: Laurent Sambarrey

LATVIA: Andzejs Lebedevs, Jevgenijs Kostigovs, Olegs Mihailovs, Francis Gusts, Daniils Kolodinskis. Team Manager: Vladimirs Ribnikovs.

SWEDEN: Fredrik Lindgren, Oliver Berntzon, Jacob Thorssell, Pontus Aspgren, Kim Nilsson. Team Manager: Morgan Andersson

USA: Luke Becker, Broc Nicol, Ricky Wells, Dillon Ruml, Max Ruml. Team Manager: Steve Evans

GERMANY: Kai Huckenbeck, Erik Riss, Norick Blodorn, Michael Hartel, Valentin Grobauer. Team Manager: Herbert Rudolph

SLOVAKIA: Martin Vaculik, Jakub Valkovic, Patrik Buri. Team Manager: Jakub Zliechovec.

UKRAINE: Oleksandr Loktaev, Andriy Karpov, Marko Levishyn, Vitalii Lysak, Stanislav Melnychuk. Team Manager: TBC

CZECH REPUBLIC: Vaclav Milik, Jan Kvech, Petr Chlupac, Daniel Klima, Eduard Krcmar. Team Manager: Zdenek Schneiderwind.

FINLAND: Timo Lahti, Timi Salonen, Jesse Mustonen, Antti Vuolas, Niklas Sayrio. Team Manager: Peter Jansson.

SLOVENIA: Matic Ivacic, Nick Skorja, Anze Grmek. Team Manager: Gregor Arnsek.

ITALY: Nicolas Covatti, Paco Castagna, Daniele Tessari. Team Manager: Alessandro Dalla Valle.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Speedway Speedway of Nations live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

Speedway GP ‘He’s the one that deserves the credit’ – Crump on Lambert’s stunning Speedway success 11/07/2022 AT 10:19