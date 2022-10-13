Speedway

Belle Vue Aces win British Speedway Premiership title to end 29 years of hurt as they beat Sheffield Tigers

The Belle Vue Aces weathered a mid-meeting Sheffield Tigers storm to win the British Speedway Premiership title at Owlerton. The Tigers began the meeting with the daunting task of overhauling a 12-point deficit. However, after 10 heats, the deficit was down to two, but an exclusion for Tobiasz Musielak in Heat 11 re-set the momentum and the Aces won the title with one heat to spare.

00:03:03, an hour ago