Speedway already has a large and active fanbase in the UK and now the best motorsport action will be brought to viewers in one package alongside one of the largest catalogues of real-life entertainment through discovery+. Its unparalleled motorbike offer now includes every race from the FIM Speedway GP season; plus all events on the FIM Speedway calendar including SGP Qualifying, SGP2, SGP3 and the FIM Speedway of Nations (SON); as well as 18 British Speedway Premiership events and more Motocross events than anyone else including MXGP, MX2 and MXoN.

discovery+ viewers will experience an enhanced digital offer with innovative features complementing its speedway coverage . Live data such as rider heartbeat, reaction time and trajectory analysis will help viewers understand the demands placed on the riders on the track; added editorial content including video sport explainers and highlights will tell the stories of the riders and attract new fans.

Pre and post-race studio analysis with the greatest names in speedway, including record six-time speedway world champion Tony Rickardsson, will assess the key twists and turns from the track. Also joining Discovery’s presenting team for the 2022 season will be former British speedway champions Scott Nicholls and Kelvin Tatum, as well as respected speedway commentator Nigel Pearson. Nicholls will take on a dual role, delivering expert punditry plus pit lane reporting. Marcelina Rutowska-Konikiewicz and Abi Stephens share hosting duties to complete Discovery’s studio cast.

Fans will have even more chances to watch the biggest stars of the sport in action this year including home favourites Tai Woffinden, Robert Lambert and Dan Bewley. Discovery Sports Events, Discovery’s event management division, will bring Britain’s biggest arena motorsport event back to Cardiff this summer in its new role as global promoter of FIM Speedway. Fans will be able to witness the roar of 500cc engines racing head-to-head as the Principality Stadium is set to stage the FIM British Speedway GP on 13 August, celebrating its 20th visit to the Welsh capital.

François Ribeiro, Head of Discovery Sports Events, said: “Part of our role as FIM Speedway global promoter is to bring the sport to a wider audience. By offering every minute of the action to millions of viewers on discovery+ and Eurosport 2 in the UK, complemented by the best analysis from local experts, we know we can attract new viewers to speedway while delivering the most energetic, exciting and engaging season for passionate fans yet.

“We’re also excited to bring the FIM British Speedway GP back to Cardiff for the first time since 2019 and we know Wales will give riders the warmest of welcomes to riders in what will be one of the biggest motorsport events on the national calendar.”

Jamie Steward, Senior Director Production and Broadcast Discovery Eurosport UK said: “We’re delighted to add further premium motorsport to Discovery’s sport portfolio. It strengthens our two-wheel offer, perfectly complementing our coverage of the British Speedway Premiership.

“We have a hugely passionate fanbase and this reinforces our position as the go-to destination for top-level motorsport.

“We’re thrilled to be working in partnership with Discovery Sports Events, and no doubt it will be an exciting season filled with drama - we can’t wait to get started.”

The 2022 FIM Speedway season, the first of ten seasons under new global promoter Discovery Sports Events, begins on 30 April with the FIM Speedway GP of Croatia.

