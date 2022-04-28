Warner Bros. Discovery Sports will herald a new era of world-class speedway by revolutionising the way the sport is enjoyed by millions of fans in Europe across its platforms.

A NEW SEASON, A NEW ERA

The 2022 FIM Speedway GP season kicks off on Saturday (30 April) in Gorican, Croatia with discovery+ (selected markets*) and Eurosport bringing fans closer to the action than ever before.

Coverage of the opening round from the Speedway Stadion Milenium starts at 18:30 CEST, featuring pre and post-race studio analysis from legends of the sport including six-time speedway world champion Tony Rickardsson.

ENGAGING FANS OF SPEEDWAY LIKE NEVER BEFORE

With each event produced exclusively by Warner Bros. Discovery Sports – including the use of spider cameras at selected rounds, jimmy jib cameras and super slow-motion - fans will be able to enjoy the best in cutting-edge technology as the sport of speedway breaks new ground.

Viewers watching on Warner Bros. Discovery Sports’ platforms will have the opportunity to experience an enhanced digital offer with innovative features complementing the live wheel-to-wheel action to get under the skin of the sport. Live data such as rider heartbeat and reaction time will help viewers understand the demands placed on the riders on the track.

Additional innovations, including cameras in every single pit box and garage, are set to be introduced as the season progresses to ensure fans watching on Warner Bros. Discovery Sports’ digital platforms will have the most immersive motorsports experience at their fingertips.

Additional editorial content on Eurosport’s digital platforms will tell the stories behind the athletes, while brilliant video sport explainers will educate and engage new fans.

Scott Young - Senior Vice President, Content and Production, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, said: “We know speedway has huge growth potential and by working with our team at Discovery Sports Events we will bring live coverage of every race from the new Speedway GP season to the widest possible audience through the full scale of our pay TV, free-to-air and digital platforms.

“New on-site and on-screen innovations for speedway, coupled with added content and storytelling around the riders on our digital platforms, including discovery+ - the new streaming home of speedway - will create a supercharged viewing experience and grow engagement around one of the most energetic and exciting motorsports.”

WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY SPORTS: THE HOME OF SPEEDWAY

In October 2021, the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and Discovery Sports Events announced their vision for the future of Speedway over the next decade to further grow the sport and reach new audiences.

From the 2022 season, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports’ unparalleled motorcycling offer now includes every race from the FIM Speedway GP season, plus all events on the FIM Speedway calendar including SGP Qualifying, SGP2, SGP3 and the FIM Speedway of Nations.

Summary of live coverage of the 2022 Speedway GP series on Warner Bros. Discovery Sports’ platforms (subject to change)

Pan-Euro: Live on Eurosport

Croatia: Eurosport App

Czech Republic: Eurosport App

Denmark: discovery+, 6’Eren

Germany: Eurosport App, Eurosport 1 (selected round)

Finland: discovery+

Norway: discovery+, Eurosport 1 / Eurosport 2 (selected rounds)

Poland: Eurosport App, TTV (selected rounds), Eurosport 1

Sweden: discovery+, Kanal 9 (selected rounds)

United Kingdom and Ireland: discovery+, Eurosport App, Eurosport 2

Note: A one-hour highlight show will be broadcast on Eurosport 1 every Tuesday following each event

For more information on the 2022 Speedway GP season please head to https://www.fimspeedway.com/

You can stream the 2022 FIM Speedway season live on discovery+

