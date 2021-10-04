The Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and Discovery Sports Events have announced that the 2023 FIM Speedway World Cup (SWC) will be held in Torun, Poland.

For the first time since 2017, the SWC will form part of the international calendar, marking the return of one of motorcycling’s most prestigious and competitive events. Beginning in 2023, the competition will take place every three years with a different host city selected for each event, on a rotation basis with FIM Speedway of Nations every other year.

The 2023 SWC will take place over five consecutive days from Tuesday 25 July to Saturday 29 July at the Marian Rose Motoarena Torun, Poland and will bring together the eight highest ranked nations over 20 heats per racing day and four days of racing: Event 1, Event 2, Race-off event and the Final event to determine the new FIM World Champions.

National Teams will be made up of four senior riders and one substitute U21 rider. The event will also see the next generation of riders take to the track with Discovery Sports Events and FIM organising a grassroots race, which will take place on the Saturday afternoon, as part of the recently revealed FIM Speedway Grand Prix 4 (SGP4) category, which provides the platform for young riders to progress their careers in the sport.

Francois Ribeiro, Head of Discovery Sports Events, said: “Our objective was to add an extra element of prestige to the international FIM Speedway calendar for fans to enjoy, which is why we’ve brought back one of the most exciting, competitive and high-octane motorsport events on two wheels - the FIM Speedway World Cup.

“Torun was a natural choice for the first SWC since 2017 due to its world-class track and for Poland’s history of success in this event. By bringing together the world’s finest pro riders with the most exciting and talented U21 riders in Torun in 2023, we will showcase the very best of our sport for viewers around the world, while developing the next generation of speedway stars – we can’t wait for the competition to begin.”

Jorge Viegas, FIM President, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming back the FIM Speedway World Cup after a six-year absence, and in its new five day format which will be a real festival of intense racing. This will work in rotation with the FIM Speedway of Nations. 2022’s edition will allow nations to qualify for the 2023 SWC. Each Federation that qualifies will then have the time to build a five-rider team in the three years between SWC events.

“This will be complimented by the new SGP4 project, which the FIM fully supports, as this will be a great way for national federations to develop their young talent over a period of years.”

Poland has enjoyed a highly successful relationship with the FIM Speedway World Cup, having won the most SWC titles in history (eight), including the previous two, held in 2017 and 2016.

Torun was also the site of last week’s FIM Speedway international launch event, which saw the new global promoter, Discovery Sports Events, unveil its 2022 season calendar, its 10-year vision for the sport and its new long-term brand identity.

