Speedway

'Gets himself into a muddle' - Finland's Jesse Mustonen hits the deck on Haet 13 of Speedway of Nations Final

Finland suffered a second exclusion during the Speedway of Nations final when Jesse Mustonen came off his bike on Heat 13. Mustonen, Finland's third rider, had come in for Timi Salonen who picked up an injury after crashing in Heat 2.

00:01:04, an hour ago