Robert Lambert marked his first appearance as a qualified rider in the 2021 edition of the Speedway Grand Prix with a 10th place finish.

The Brit will be hoping to improve on this in 2022 having recently demonstrated his credentials in the sport as part of Great Britain’s triumphant 2021 Speedway of Nations team.

Lambert racked up 32 of Britain’s 64 points in the final in Manchester and came in second behind Bartosz Zmarzlik to help his team to a 5-4 win the Grand Final decider.

The 24-year-old spoke to Eurosport about carrying this form into 2022 ahead of the first race of the new campaign in Gorican, Croatia on April 30, which will be live on discovery+ , along with the rest of the 12 SGP races this year.

On his preparations

Everything seems to be going as planned. We had some good practice in March and the weather allowed us to get out on track. I also had some test matches as well. It was a good opportunity and time to test some new machinery and test some different things, which we think might work throughout the season.

My preparations are good. I had a good winter. It was nice and relaxed and also focused at the same time, with every in hand with fitness, preparing the machinery and the mechanical side with my background team. Everything seems to be on track for the first GP.

Experiences of Gorican

I have been there a few times for the GP qualifiers, but mostly I come here before the season to do some practice sessions. Normally the weather is much better here than it is in the rest of Europe. We have a fair bit of experience here, but it all comes down to how things are on the day.

The draw is always important and everyone is in Speedway GP for a reason – this is the top level and it will all be close. It doesn’t matter what track it is on. You need to perform and be at your best. The track is a leveller, but if there are some advantages that we can find in my team, we will work to make the most of those.

On Dan Bewley’s Speedway GP call-up after Laguta and Sayfutdinov’s suspension*

It’s not nice for the boys who had to step down, but it has given the opportunity to Dan to come in. Now we have three GB boys in the series and it’s a big opportunity for Dan, but it’s also great to show what British speedway has at this high level.

On racing with Dan Bewley at Swedish club Smederna in Eskilstuna

I should think Dan and I will be travelling a bit together and then parting ways when we get back to Poland. It will be good. We did well together in the Speedway of Nations – we won that together last year. That was one key thing Eskilstuna looked at – maybe they thought us as a pair would work well. It’s good news. I am looking forward to Sweden starting and racing for Torun too.

Great Britain - Speedway of Nations Champions: (Rear l-r) Ollie Allen and Simon Stead (joint managers),(Kneeling l-r): Tom Brennan , Robert Lambert, Dan Bewley during the Monster Energy FIM Speedway of Nations at the National Speedway Stadium, Manchester Image credit: Getty Images

You have a lot of firepower in your team at Torun in Poland. Can they push for the title?

We are the strongest team they have had in a fair while. I think we will kick forwards this season. It was a tough year in 2021 for them, but I think some new names in the team have definitely strengthened the side. We can push forwards.

On goals for the GP series

It’s pretty standard and the same as last year – it’s just to qualify for next season. That’s the first goal. This can change throughout the season, but I think that’s a very realistic goal to set myself.

On the Speedway of Nations – can Great Britain make it two in a row after winning gold in 2021?

We need to do it twice in a row! That’s definitely a goal but it’s a new story this year. Firstly, we need to focus on qualification for the Final. That will be the first goal, and then we will jump to the next goal, which is winning it again.

*Reigning SPG world champion Artem Laguta and Emil Sayfutdinov will be absent from this year’s championship due to the FIM decision to ban Russian athletes in the wake of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

