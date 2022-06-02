Speedway

'Hungry for a world champion' - Leon Madsen eager to end Denmark speedway drought

Denmark are hungry for a world champion in speedway, says Danish star Leon Madsen. And Mikkel Michelsen says he, or compatriots Madsen and Anders Thomsen are in a position to usher in another golden era for the Scandinavian country following in the footsteps of the great Erik Gundersen, Hans Nielsen and Jan O. Pedersen. The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix is available live and ad-free on discovery+

00:03:09, 21 minutes ago