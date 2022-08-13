Speedway

Speedway Grand Prix: Dan Bewley becomes first Brit to win in Cardiff since 2007 after stunning performance

It was a frustrating night for plenty of riders in Round 6 of the Speedway Grand Prix at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The track conditions led to plenty of collisions and exclusions, but it was Dan Bewley who came out on top in a thrilling final to become the first Brit to win in Cardiff since 2007. Watch the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix live and ad-free on discovery+.

00:03:10, an hour ago